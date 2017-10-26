Would You Let Amazon INSIDE Your House?

We are a show divided! Karson says absolutely no way while Kennedy & Salt have no issues with this.

Amazon plans to roll out a new delivery service where your packages can now be delivered inside your house versus just to your front step.

The company says once the driver arrives at your house, you will be able to unlock your front door via an app on your phone and watch them deliver your package on a security camera.

Once the driver leaves, the lock will automatically re-lock itself thus minimizing the amount of stolen packages.

Would you let Amazon’s delivery drivers inside your house?

