Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 10/27

6:45a

Wilmer Valderramma says there have been talks of a That 70’s Show reunion but the show is still so alive in syndication that it might be premature to even have that discussion. What character did he play on That 70’s Show?

One psycho Stranger Things fan is making his girlfriend sign a contract stating that she won’t watch an episode without him and will try to avoid all spoilers. Where does Stranger Things air?

Some dude dressed as Milhouse from The Simpsons at last night’s Celtics / Bucks game. What color hair does Millhouse have

13 years ago today the Red Sox won their first World Series in 86 years. What team did they defeat?

Today back in 2005 Jay Z and Nas squashed their beef when Nas joined Jay on stage at his concert. Jay Z is of course married to Beyonce while Nas used to be married to this singer who said her milkshake brought all the boys to the yard.

7:45a

A new album from Rachel Platten was released last night called Waves. Name her inspirational hit song that put her on the map.

There’s a new promo out for “The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special”. Which A-list actor plays David S. Pumpkins?

Taylor Swift just released a high-budget, dark music video for her song “…Ready For It?” last night where she plays a robot. True or false: Taylor’s net worth is higher than Beyoncé’s.

Julia Roberts is 50 today. She starred in the 2010 film adaptation of this memoir about a woman who travels to discover herself.

All the stars have been at the World Series including Lady Gaga, George Lopez, & Rob Lowe. Lowe received Emmy & Golden Globe nominations for his role as who on the West Wing?

8:45a

Country musician Charlie Daniels turns 81 today. He’s most famous for his hit song about the Devil in a fiddle contest for a young mans soul. What’s the name of the song?

The Feds released thousands of secret documents about JFK assassination, but not everything. What was the name of JFK’s wife who was in the car with him when he was assassinated?

Ellen DeGeneres is getting blasted online for posting a happy birthday message to Katy Perry including a photo where she’s staring at her cleavage, objectifying her. Is Ellen 49 or 59?

Another Ace Ventura film could be headed to theaters… if Jim Carrey wants to make it. What was Ace Ventura’s occupation in the films?

Two women & their dogs have been rescued after being lost at sea for months while sailing. Name the 2012 movie where a young boy survives a shipwreck and forms an unlikely bond with another survivor: a Bengal Tiger.

