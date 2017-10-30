Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 10/30

6:45a

Henry Winkler is 72 today. He played The Fonz on what TV show?

In 1993, Meat Loaf’s album “Bat Out Of Hell 2 – Back Into Hell” hit #1 on the charts, thanks to the international smash hit “I’d Do Anything For Love ______.” Finish the song name.

Flavor Flav is going to host a live variety show in Las Vegas, featuring comedy sketches, musical performances, and sit-down interviews with celebrities. What is Flavor Flav known for wearing around his neck?

“Lethal Weapon 5” with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover might actually happen. What are their characters names in the franchise?

Niall Horan has the #1 album in America, and that makes him the 3rd former member of One Direction to go #1 with their solo debut. Name all former members of One Direction.

7:45a

Gabrielle Union has a brand new gig. The 44-year-old actress will reportedly star in a Bad Boys spinoff TV series. Name the two actors who starred in the buddy cop action comedy.

Hugh Jackman posted a picture of him holding a Wolverine Halloween costume, but apparently he couldn’t fit into it because he’s too tall. Name the 2012 film adaptation of a hit Broadway musical where Jackman plays an ex-convict who decides to turn his life around.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian hit up a party this weekend as Madonna and Michael Jackson, respectively. Of the two, who has more #1 songs? Madonna or Michael Jackson?

Kelly Clarkson released her new album Meaning of Life last week. Who got second place under her when she won the first season of American Idol? Hint: they also starred in a movie together.

Submitted by Debbie from Onset, MA: Which of these celebs was not born in MA? Kurt Russell, Leonard Nimoy, or Steven Tyler?

8:45a

Christopher McDonald was arrested for drunk driving Saturday night after he drove his Porsche off the road. He plays Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore, which is about what sport?

Simon Cowell was rushed to the hospital Friday after he fainted and fell down a flight of stairs. It looks like everything is going to be okay, though. Name the three judges on the upcoming season of American Idol.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted having breakfast in LA yesterday. Seems lik they’ve been seeing a lot of each other lately. Name Selena Gomez’s current boyfriend.

Jigsaw won the pre-Halloween box office with $16.3 million. What is Jigsaw’s famous quote from the Saw films after you’ve been captured?

Dylan Sprouse is a cold-blooded psychopath in a terrifying new trailer for Dismissed. Name Dylan’s twin brother, currently starring on Riverdale.

