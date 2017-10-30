Corey Feldman Defends $10 Million Price Tag To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Corey Felman made the news last week when he launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $10 million in hopes of funding his expose on the dark underbelly of Hollywood. Feldman claims that “thousands” of people, including goverment officials, know the names of at least six alleged child molesters.

Now the former child star is defending the exorbitant cost of his filmmaking efforts. “If I were to go to the police, I would be the one who’s getting sued,” he told TODAY‘s Matt Lauer. “I need a team of lawyers, I need a team of security to be around me at all times to keep me safe so I can get this message done.”

While the 46-year-old Feldman has said that he was molested, he believes his late friend and former-child-star, Corey Haim, endured much worse abuse at the hands of powerful Holywood figures. During a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feldman claims the two children were passed “back and forth” between different industry executives. The Goonies star also alleges that Haim was raped.

Feldman opened up to Lauer about the end-goal of his efforts, stating; “I believe there’s a lot of darkness in Hollywood right now, and I believe it’s been there for quite some time. It’s going to continue unraveling. This is just the beginning, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”