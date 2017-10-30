Hollywood Bowl Reveals Proactive Security Measures Against Shootings

By: Eric Donnelly

This is a massive step forward.

According to TMZ, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles is amping up it’s security measures after the Las Vegas shooting. Near the bowl, there is the famous Mulholland Overlook Park, which has a direct line-of-sight into the crowd at the venue. See photo below:



Las Vegas Shooting Forces Drastic Hollywood Bowl Security Measure https://t.co/5ILmnfXmxl — TMZ (@TMZ) October 29, 2017

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the Bowl’s new security plan will now extend some approximately 900 feet from the venue at the famous Mulholland Overlook Park…We’re told several agencies — including LAPD and Park Rangers — have begun dispatching officers for security on nights the Bowl has scheduled events.”

The park will also be closed to the public on event days.