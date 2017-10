By: Eric Donnelly

Break me off a piece of that!

In case you don’t get enough Kit-Kats on Halloween, here’s a solid backup plan. YouTuber user HealthyJunkFood has put together a DIY for making a giant candy bar. There’s two different versions because the first one wasn’t so great…





A cool 13,600 per bar — that’s not that bad, right? Eh whatever it’s the holiday of candy so indulge!