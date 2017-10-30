MuttNation Station: Miranda Lambert Opens Dog Adoption Shelter In Hometown

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Miranda Lambert recently announced the official opening of MuttNation Station, a dog adoption shelter in her hometown of Lindale, Texas.

RELATED: Watch Two State Troopers Run Around The Zakim Bridge Trying To Catch A Rabbit

The city of Lindale provided two acres of land for the project, and Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation teamed up with Rescue Rebuild to pull off the operation.

Lambert’s mother Bev, who helped launch the project, spoke to the Tyler Morning Telegraph at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday (Oct. 25). “This is exactly what I had envisioned, but probably on steroids,” she said. “I believe when we host adoption drives in here people will feel like they’re in their own house.”

Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to express her gratitude for everyone who came together to make the shelter possible. “A lot of people worked hard to make this happen,” she wrote. “We’re so thankful for their support of our mission to help dogs find loving homes!”

The new adoption center is set to start hosting events in just two weeks!