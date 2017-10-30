You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Massachusetts

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups? Kit Kats? Candy Corn?

No. Nope. And most definitely not.

The top candy in Massachusetts for 2017? Sour Patch Kids.

According to CandyStore.com, one of the top bulk candy dealers nationwide, Sour Patch Kids have experienced a resurgence across the country, topping the list in four states including the Commonwealth.

First created by Frank Galatolie in the 1970s under the moniker of Mars Men, Sour Patch Kids were renamed in the 80s to capitalize on the Cabbage Patch Kids craze.

CandyStore.com compiled data from the last 10 years of candy sales, adding weight to purchases made before Halloween, and created an interactive map detailing the top 3 types of candy in each state.

With 75,638 lbs of Sour Patch Kids sold, Massachusetts trick-or-treaters can expect to scoop up at least a couple handfuls of the mouth-puckering treat on Tuesday night.

The runner-up in the Bay State? Butterfingers at 73,892 lbs, with Salt Water Taffy a distant third at 45,982 lbs.

Source: CandyStore.com.