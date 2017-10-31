Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 10/31

- 11 years ago today Bob Barker retired from the Price Is Right after 35 years. Who is the host of the day time game show now?
- Leah Remini just made a comment about there being no job security in Hollywood… right after she stole Erinn Hayes Job on what sitcom?
- The Monster Mash is a Halloween Classic. Finish this lyric from the chorus of the song. (Audio Question)
- Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have broken up, after about 10 months together. What was the name of The Weeknd’s last album that was also the name of his last single
- Rob Schneider is 54 today. His daughter actually rose to fame back in 2015 when her single “exes and ohs” reached the top ten on the billboard chart. Her name is Elle ____.
- Happy Halloween! What kind of spooky creature does Michael Jackson turn into in his “Thriller” music video?
- Will Smith’s daughter Willow just released a new song called “Romance.” It’s not her first foray into music as she had a hit song back in 2010 called Whip My ____.
- 5 years ago this week, Disney purchased George Lucas’ production company LucasFilm, including the rights to Star Wars and Indiana Jones. Which film came out first?
- 24 years ago today River Phoenix died outside a club in Hollywood. Name the classic coming of age tale he starred in about a group of boys on a journey to find the body of a missing boy.
- Vanilla ice is 50 today. He was on what popular VH1 reality show back in the early to mid 2000’s?
- Peter Jackson is 56 today. He directed this Mega Blockbuster trilogy with movies from 2001-2003.
- On the “Today” show yesterday, Corey Feldman defended his need for $10 million to expose Hollywood pedophiles. The mother of his deceased longtime friend and child star cohort has come out and blasted him in the media. His friends name was also Corey. What was his last name?
- what is the name of the green ghost from Ghostbusters that was the first ghost they ever caught?
- Jimmy Kimmel is out sick this week so he’s having celebrity guest hosts. What network does Jimmy Kimmel live air on?
- A list of the Best Horror Films of 2017 So Far includes “It”, “Get Out”. In “It” what did the group of kids that faced off against Pennywise call themselves?
Can YOU Beat Kennedy?