Ellen Brings Back A Pregnant Karla Kardashian!

By: Eric Donnelly

The lesser known Kardashian!

One of the best parts of Halloween is always Karla Kardashian, Ellen Degeneres’ famous costume of the unknown family member. She is basically a Jersey Shore version of a Kardashian. This year it got even better though!





“I’ve got a new baby bump under my lady lumps. You know what that means: Either I’m pregnant or I put my butt pad on backwards” she says in the clip.

Kourtney and Kendall make a celeb appearance for the first time with Karla to prove that neither of them are pregnant. It’s the perfect skit for Ellen’s character to tie in the real world.