Imagine Dragons Honor Berklee Professor With Standing Ovation In Boston

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In a stunning display of heartfelt gratitude, Imagine Dragons paused their sold-out show in Boston on Sunday night (Oct. 29) to honor their former mentor and music teacher, Mark White.

RELATED: Kesha Strips Down Tom Petty’s ‘Into The Great Wide Open’ In Boston

As a raging Sou’Easter battered the walls of the TD Garden, the Las Vegas band filled the arena with their unique brand of warm, bubbly, thunderous pop music. When the group retreated to a smaller B-stage at the back of the Garden for a mid-show acoustic set, they took a moment to introduce themselves individually, noting that three of the four core members attended Berklee College of Music, just a couple miles away from where they were currently playing.

Guitarist Wayne Sermon, drummer Daniel Platzman, and keyboardist Ben McKee all honed their craft as undergrads at the prestigious music school under the tutelage of Professor White, and they made sure to shower praise on their former mentor at the homecoming show.

Singer Dan Reynolds gushed about the importance of music teachers in our schools, before pointing out that Professor White was actually in attendance, seated just a few rows back from the side of the stage. After asking the entire crowd to sit for a moment, the house lights came up and a spotlight highlighted the Professor and his entourage of current students.

“Those are the kind of people that put us on this stage,” singer Dan Reyolds said as Professor White smiled back at the camera, energizing an adoring crowd. “You deserve to be up here.”

Watch the moving moment below!