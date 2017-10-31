Wendy Williams Passed Out On Live-TV Today In Costume

By: Eric Donnelly

This is scary!

For her Halloween show today, Wendy William’s dressed up as the Statue of Liberty — looked great! 48-minutes into the 1-hour program her speech began to slur, she got wobbly, and fainted to the ground. This all happened when she was doing her annual How You Booin? costume contest.



RELATED: You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Massachusetts

According to E! News, a rep for the show said, “Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show.”

It was admirable that she finished the show when it returned from break!