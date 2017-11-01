15 Seconds | Terence Ryan – Night 2

Boston singer/songwriter Terence Ryan is in the #15Seconds spotlight for a second.

The talented Pembroke native just released a true work of art called “Don’t Panic” — an album he recorded IN HIS CAR and in the South Shore warehouse where he works full time!

Check out one of my favorite tracks on the album, a song called Supernovacane — a song about the opioid crisis on the South Shore and throughout New England. Give it a listen and TELL US what you think…

And watch this video when you get a minute. It’s Terence’s ode to the place we know and love, To Live And Die In New England:

