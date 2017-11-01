Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Go ‘Toy Story’ for Halloween

By Hayden Wright

This year’s Halloween festivities began Friday and came to a conclusion last night, the date of the actual holiday. It’s been a packed few days of exciting, sexy, unexpected fright night looks from music’s biggest stars. For the grand finale, stars showed off some of the best costumes yet.

On a family outing, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel transformed themselves into Buzz Lightyear and Jessie from the Toy Story franchise, while their son Silas dressed as Woody. Lady Gaga gave her take on Edward Scissorhands while Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman planned a cute couples’ costume.

Taking a page from Demi Lovato’s costume playbook, Kim Kardashian dressed as another pop icon for Halloween: the late singer Selena. Chance the Rapper channeled Tupac and Carrie Underwood dressed as a deer caught in her husband’s net.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosted their own Halloween party dressed as 20th-century icons Groucho Marx and Carmen Miranda. Heidi Klum, who’s known for her hyper-ambitious costumes each year, donned layers of prosthetics to become the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video.

See last night’s best costumes here:

Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love, Buzz, Jessie and Woody #HappyHalloween A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Happy #Halloween from Veruca Salt!! A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Happy Halloween!!!! 🖤🎃🕷💀🦇👻 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

#shaft John and Chrissy’s Halloween party 😎😂😎😂😎 A post shared by LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

Wives club Dogg wit the cats. 🌹🔌. @bosslady_ent A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

@snoopdogg #80sparty A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

I do not like snoopy reporter with lack of fashion sense...... not one little bit A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Happy Halloween https://t.co/rwEwQWwLyw —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 31, 2017

Hair @fredericaspiras Makeup @sarahtannomakeup Costume Fashun Styling @germ_aphobenotta & @theladybruno @tomeerebout #halloween #HAUS #hausofgaga A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

Happy Halloween everyone!! - KU A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Happy Halloween! / Joyeuse Halloween! - Team Céline 😱🎃 📸 @denisetruscello A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 “catching!” 😝🦌 @catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

my very own 🕷MAN ! 👻🎃 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Happy Halloween. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Will probably post a few tonight. Willa is just way too cute in her bumble bee outfit👻 @laur_akins A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT