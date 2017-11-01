One Sweet World: Ben & Jerry’s Brings Back Dave Matthews Inspired Flavor

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Back in 2002, Dave Matthews Band and Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s teamed up to raise awareness for global warming.

Dubbed “One Sweet Whirled,” the limited edition coffee-caramel swirl was a play on the Virginia band’s environmental rallying cry “One Sweet World” off their independent debut Remember Two Things. Now, 15 years later, Ben & Jerry’s has brought back the stoner-crowd favorite!

Missing the DMB moniker on the front of the pint, the revamped version of the flavor ditches the play-on-words branding instead opting for the canonical spelling. While not officially endorsed by the band, this marks the third flavor associated with the group following the original “Whirled” and the twice-released raspberry infused “Magic Brownies.”

Featuring coffee caramel ice cream with fudge chunks, swirls of marshmallow, and salted caramel mixed in, a portion of sales from the flavor will go to “support those working at the intersection of economic and racial justice.”

So grab yourself a pint at your local grocery store, dust off your old copy of Under the Table and Dreaming, and dig in!