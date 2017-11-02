Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 11/2

A former intern is claiming Dustin Hoffman sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Is he 60, 70 or 80?

Congratulations to Eddie Redmayne & his wife, they’re expecting their second child together. Eddie plays who in the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them?

Fox is developing a new season of “24” with a female lead. Who played the original male leader from 2001-2010?

Rapper Nelly is 43 today. His biggest movie role was back in this 2005 prison film alongside Adam Sandler & Chris Rock. Name the movie.

Alex Trebek accidentally tripped on pot brownies at a dinner party 40 years ago. He says he ate about 6 and it was NOT good. Which game show has been around longer; Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?

Camille Grammer is engaged nearly a decade after her very public divorce from this actor of the same last name. Who is he?

MTV is releasing Floribama Shore at the end of the month, a play on their massively successful reality show Jersey Shore. In addition to New Jersey, the show took place in 2 other locations, name

It’s Throwback Thursday! What was the biggest song 30 years ago in 1987? THE BANGELS- WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN, TIFFANY-I THINK WE’RE ALONE NOW

I’s official! Beyonce will voice Nala in the 2019 remake of the Lion King! Chiwetel Ejiofor also joins the cast as Scar replacing which actor who voiced him originally in 1994?

Rihanna & her billionaire BF joined friends at Lucky Stroke Lanes Halloween night & she bowled as Kylo Ren from Star Wars. This actor, who rose to fame on HBO’s Girls, played Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in 2015. Name him.

Pizza sales at Papa John’s are way down, and founder John Schnatter thinks it’s because of the National Anthem protests in the NFL. Which former quarterback appears in their commercials?

Lilly Collins has been cast opposite of Zac Efron in the upcoming Ted Bundy moving. True or false, the two dated for a year back in 2012?

The list of performers for Macys Thanksgiving Day parade have been announced & they include Andy Grammer & The Goo Goo Dolls. Iris, one of the Goo Goo Dolls biggest hits, was created & featured for which movie starring Nicolas Cage & Meg Ryan?

US Weekly is reporting Lady Gaga & her boyfriend secretly got engaged over the summer. Who is Gaga’s ex fiance who stars in NBC’s Chicago TV series?

This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of Shania Twain’s massively successful album Come On Over. It featured the song Man I Feel Like A Woman, finish the lyric.