Channing Tatum’s Daughter Cried When He Said He Ate All Her Candy

By: Eric Donnelly

One of the best parts of Halloween!

Every year Jimmy Kimmel has parents tell their kids they ate all their trick-or-treat candy and video tape it — it’s amazing. Yesterday, Channing Tatum stepped in as a guest host for Jimmy and shared his own video of telling his daughter he ate her candy.

Check it out:





As with most kids, she broke out into tears and didn’t find it funny one bit! Is this prank too mean for children?

I’d be mad if someone told me they ate my candy to be honest.