Karson’s 24 year old daughter Kourtney is an aspiring singer and may be in over her head.

She recently won a karaoke contest at a bar and was approached by a “music producer” who offered to help her with her next career move.

As any father would be, Karson is consumed with worry and is fairly certain this guy is taking her for a ride. Take a listen to the entire story above!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.