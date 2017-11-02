Kevin Spacey Seeking Treatment Following Sexual Assault Accusations

10,000 Toys: Toy Jam with The Revivalists | Toy Drop Locations

Following a growing number of sexual assault accusations, Kevin Spacey is turning to professional help.

The actor’s publicist announced Wednesday that the House of Cards star is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

It’s not clear what treatment Spacey will receive, but fellow Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein (who has been accused of misconduct by dozens of women) is currently seeking therapy for sex addiction.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that Spacey had assaulted actor Anthony Rapp in 1986. Rapp was only 14 at the time. Since then, many other men have recounted stories of similar sexual assault.

No other details about Spacey’s future treatment have been revealed at the moment.

