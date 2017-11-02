Rob Gronkowski Got Demolished On “Drop The Mic”

By: Eric Donnelly

You would think he could be good at this…

ICYMI Rob Gronkowski took on Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez in a recent episode of Drop The Mic. The show is simply a rap battle between two stars.

Let’s just say Gronk should’ve done way better…check it out:





Multiple jokes were made about the Super Bowl, and of course Delategate had to make an appearance. Gina had so many fire lines. “I Went to NYU in search of better knowledge, University of Arizona that’s barely a college?”

They need to bring him back for a redemption round.