Sam Smith’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Features Fifth Harmony

By Hayden Wright

Sam Smith’s sophomore album The Thrill of it All arrives tomorrow and the “Stay With Me” singer joined forces with James Corden on a new installment of Carpool Karaoke. Smith appeared on The Late Late Show segment ready to sing some new material, old favorites and he also brought along four special guests.

The ladies of Fifth Harmony crashed Sam’s joy ride to sing along with “Work From Home” and the British singer could barely contain his excitement. He sang old favorites like “I’m Not the Only One” and his new single “Too Good at Goodbyes.” Corden also got Sam to open up about his love life.

“I want a funeral for my single self before my wedding,” he said. “I’m in a coffin, and there’s a PowerPoint presentation about my single life… and then I rise from the coffin, and then everyone takes off their black clothes and they’re wearing white. And then the wedding begins.”

Watch Sam Smith on Carpool Karaoke here: