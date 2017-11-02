Should You Ask Someone To Stay With Them?

Salt & his girlfriend Sarah have been invited to a close friend’s birthday down in Nashville in December and Salt has a dilemma.

They’ll only be traveling down for the weekend to celebrate the birthday & Salt isn’t sure if he should ask to stay at his friend’s apartment or not.

Karson says if his friend didn’t offer that’s a no while Kennedy thinks Salt should just ask. What would you do?

