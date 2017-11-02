Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Call It What You Want’ Drops Tonight

By Hayden Wright

Reputation-era Taylor Swift has already given us visuals for “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready for It?” as well as the promotional single “Gorgeous.” Tonight she’s unveiling the album’s fourth pre-release track “Call It What You Want” and this morning she teased the song’s lyrics on social media.

Related: Taylor Swift Shares Writing Process for ‘Gorgeous’ in New Video

Taylor posted an image of a brown paper notecard. At the top, it reads, “Holding my breath, slowly I said, you don’t need to save me.”

The song’s title is scrawled in red ink across the center of the page. Below that is a question: “But would you run away with me?” The answer is “Yes.”

Swift’s new track debuts tonight at midnight.

See Taylor’s teasers below.

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 2, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 2, 2017 at 5:29am PDT