10,000 Toys: Toy Jam with The Revivalists | Toy Drop Locations

The New Starbucks Holiday Season Cups Are Here!

Filed Under: Christmas, coffee, Cup, Holiday, Starbucks
Credit: Spencer Platt / Staff (Pictured 2015 Holiday Cup)

By: Eric Donnelly

The first sign of the holidays!

For the past couple of years, the Starbucks holiday cups have been a sign of controversy. This prompted those AWFUL ombre red cups we got back in 2015, which is pictured above. This year, the cups are part of a #GiveGood campaign.

Check out this year’s design below:

RELATED: Starbucks Strips Holiday Cups of Christmas Decorations

According to USA Today, Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, said, “This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations. We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

Are you a fan of this years cup?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live