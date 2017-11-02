The New Starbucks Holiday Season Cups Are Here!

By: Eric Donnelly

The first sign of the holidays!

For the past couple of years, the Starbucks holiday cups have been a sign of controversy. This prompted those AWFUL ombre red cups we got back in 2015, which is pictured above. This year, the cups are part of a #GiveGood campaign.

Check out this year’s design below:



Giving Good starts with you. Our cup. Your creativity. #GiveGood pic.twitter.com/KyTb7lP6qI — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 1, 2017

According to USA Today, Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, said, “This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations. We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

Are you a fan of this years cup?