Karson offered to take Barrett and Barrett’s friend camping this weekend, but Barrett’s friend has never been to a sleepover before. It’ll be his first one, and it’ll be in the woods. Things are not likely to go well!

Click play above to find out what we and some Mix listeners have to say about our first sleepovers.

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.