Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 11/6

If you bought everything on this year’s “Favorite Things” list from Oprah, it would cost you $13,000. Oprah’s had a long-standing friendship with Maria Shriver. Name Maria’s famous actor husband.

Emma Stone is 29 today. She was nominated for Best Actress in the 2016 musical romantic film La La Land, starring alongside what actor?

P. Diddy celebrated his birthday with another name change. He wants to go by Brother Love now. What was Diddy’s original name when he rose to fame?

Pharrell is in a band called N*E*R*D, which stands for “No_One Ever Really Dies,” and they just dropped a new song called “Lemon,” featuring Rihanna. Name Rihanna’s most recent #1 Hot 100 song that features Drake.

Amazong is in the “very early stagse” of developing a live-action Lord of the Rings show. Who played Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings trilogy?

Kelly Clarkson was never attracted to anyone until she started dating her now-husband when she was 30. She says, quote, “I honestly thought I was asexual. I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life.” Name the producer Kelly has disassociated herself from alongside Kesha that gave her hits like “Since U Been Gone” and “My Life Would Suck Without You.”

According to her label, Taylor Swift’s reputation has sold 400,000 copies in pre-orders at iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and at Taylor’s website. Will this be her third of sixth studio album?

Michelle Pfieffer says she would have done a Catwoman movie after Batman Returns in 1992. Which actress reprised the role in the Christian Bale/Christopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy?

Quentin Tarantino is looking for a new studio to make his 9th movie. The previous eight were made for the Weinsteins. Which of these Tarantino movies came out first? Reservoir Dogs or Pulp Fiction?

Mick Jagger and his girlfriend had a baby back in December, but now the British tabloids claim he was cheating on her while she was pregnant. That other girl wants to be his #1 now. Which of these stars did Mick Jagger allegedly have an affair with in the 70’s? David Bowie or Elton John?

Today in 2002, Winona Ryder was found guilty of grand theft and vandalism. She currently stars on what Netflix series?

Jimmy Fallon lost his mom on Saturday, so his nightly show will be in repeats all week while he mourns. What is the show called?

Thor: Ragnarok won the box office this weekend making a whopping $121 million, which is the fourth best opening of the year. What number Thor film is this?

Britney Spears just donated the picture she painted listening to classical music while in a brassiere to an auction raising money for the Las Vegas shooting victims. What year did Britney shave her head? 2005, 2007, or 2009?

Mila Kunis set up a recurring donation to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence’s name, just to annoy him. What liquor is Mila Kunis the spokeswoman for?

