Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Toddler Son’s ‘Hamilton’ Review

Lin-Manuel Miranda took his toddler son Sebastian to see the first act of his blockbuster musical, Hamilton, and shared his child’s humorous review on social media.
Young Sebastian’s review covers a lot of territory, from questioning onstage footwear choices to delighting in the appearance of actress Elizabeth Judd, whom he knows from playing with her in the park.
Lin-Manuel Miranda closed the review by saying that he’ll take Sebastian to see the show’s second act “when he’s a little older.”
See the full live-tweet review in the Twitter thread below.
In advance of his 3rd birthday, we took lil man to Act One of Hamilton on Saturday. His comments in this thread... https://t.co/e3hBugEsnI—
Alexander Hamilton: "those stairs need to COME DOWN." He was very concerned the stairs would not come down. Whew!—
The Schuyler Sisters: total DELIGHT in seeing @elizjudd as Angelica, with whom he has played in the park several times.—
@elizjudd At the climax of Meet Me Inside: "WHY ARE THEY BOTH WEARING SHOES?"
(Maybe because we don't wear shoes inside? I dunno)—
@elizjudd Dear Theodosia: he curls up next to @VAMNit. She DID write it, according to him.
BUT THEN—
@elizjudd @VAMNit His best friend at school has two daddies and he is crazy about them.—
@elizjudd @VAMNit In summary, he liked it. His favorite part? "The scary parts."(Yorktown)
But also "the kissing an… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
