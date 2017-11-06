Take A Look Inside One Of The Last Remaining Blockbusters

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In Alaska, frigid winters and slow internet speeds mean that streaming services like Netflix haven’t penetrated the market, allowing a handful of Blockbuster locations to survive the 2010 bankruptcy filing.

RELATED: One Sweet World: Ben & Jerry’s Brings Back Dave Matthews Inspired Flavor

The relics still boast the franchise’s unmistakable blue and yellow sign, with a familiar interior layout stocked with candy, popcorn, and Blockbuster merchandise. Shoppers can even apply for laminated membership cards!

Check out VICE’s inside-look of one of the last remaining stores below.