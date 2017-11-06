10,000 Toys: Toy Jam with The Revivalists | Toy Drop Locations

Take A Look Inside One Of The Last Remaining Blockbusters

Filed Under: alaska, blockbuster, Blockbuster Video, Rami Abou-Sabe
(Photo by Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images)

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In Alaska, frigid winters and slow internet speeds mean that streaming services like Netflix haven’t penetrated the market, allowing a handful of Blockbuster locations to survive the 2010 bankruptcy filing.

RELATED: One Sweet World: Ben & Jerry’s Brings Back Dave Matthews Inspired Flavor

The relics still boast the franchise’s unmistakable blue and yellow sign, with a familiar interior layout stocked with candy, popcorn, and Blockbuster merchandise. Shoppers can even apply for laminated membership cards!

Check out VICE’s inside-look of one of the last remaining stores below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live