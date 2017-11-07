15 Seconds Of Fame – Doran Robin | Don’t Quit

10,000 Toys: Toy Drop Locations

I’m really excited to bring you an update on one of the most inspiring #15Seconds artists we’ve ever featured.

Doran Robin is a talented singer/songwriter, cancer survivor, and official Make-A-Wish partner who inspires the heck out of me!

Doran is back with a new album of POSITIVE POP called The Wishing Well Project. Tonight we featured the song Don’t Quit, an anthem to positivity and a message that’s desperately needed in this world.

Take a listen and TELL US what you think!

[From our original feature in March, 2016:]

Tonight’s 15 Seconds of Fame features a beautiful original song born out of the worst of circumstances.

Introducing Doran Robin from Nashville, TN. Doran was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) at the age of 10. He wrote a pretty amazing song about his experience fighting cancer with faith at such a young age.

Doran has been doing great work raising money and awareness for ALL, helping with the Make A Wish Foundation and sharing his story and faith in his hometown and I wanted to share it with you tonight!

Check out Safe With Me:

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

