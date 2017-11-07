Katy Perry Is Allegedly Filming A New Music Video

By: Eric Donnelly

Hey Hey Hey!

It appears Katy Perry is readying a new single from Witness as it’s been revealed she’s allegedly filming a new music video. Check out some photos from the set:



Katy Perry is releasing a new music video really soon. Here are some photos from the set. (DMs via @witnessinner) pic.twitter.com/uHVR2vBDWE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2017

RELATED: Katy Perry Exhibit to Be Unveiled at Grammy Museum

The first three singles — “Chained To The Rhythm,” “Bon Apetit,” and “Swish Swish” — did not really do much for the “Teenage Dream” singer this era, so it’ll be interesting to see if this fourth single will finally connect with the audience.

The initial singles did not represent the actual sound of the album, which actually has some very strong hits on it for those who appreciate euro, dance club hits. “Deja Vu” and “Roulette” would be my top two choices for the next potential single because they’re powerful dance hits and were incredible live on Witness The Tour. “Hey Hey Hey” is rumored as a leading contender, but it wouldn’t be the strongest choice. “Tsunami” is such a BOP, but unfortunately it’s not single material.

The video is Parisian / Marie Antoinette themed and set in a gorgeous mansion, so it’s not immediately clear what song it could be for. What do you hope is the next single?







