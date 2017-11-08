10 Things You Didn’t Know About Bleachers

We are thrilled to announce that Bleachers will be performing at Not So Silent Night this year!

One of the most prolific songwriters of his generation, Jack Antonoff has made a name for himself in recent years as a performer and frontman with Bleachers. Here are a few things you might not have known about the talented musician!

10. Bleachers Is Just The Stage Name For Jack Antonoff

Antonoff, 33, formed Bleachers in 2013. The singer-songwriter-producer has released two albums under the band moniker – 2014’s Strange Desire, and 2017’s Gone Now. Now, the musician is focused on touring and learning more about his music from Bleachers’ adoring fans. “You make an album, and it’s this stream-of-consciousness,” he told Mix 1041. “And then you give it to people, and you start to understand it, even more, when you see it through them.”

9. Jack Antonoff Caught His Big Break As The Lead Guitarist Of Fun.

8. Despite His New Jersey Roots, Antonoff Dreamed Of Fleeing The Garden State For The Big Apple



8. Despite His New Jersey Roots, Antonoff Dreamed Of Fleeing The Garden State For The Big Apple

Born and raised in Bergenfield, NJ, Antonoff now lives and makes music in Brooklyn. “You’re always thinking about getting out,” he told Mix 104.1 about his home state. “How could you not? There’s this crazy carrot dancing right outside your window. It creates an energy.”

7. His Girlfriend Is Girls Creator Lena Dunham

“It’s safe to say that before Jack my life was full of far fewer sights.” Dunham wrote for Variety. “He showed me the importance of making political statements using your public platform. He showed me the joy of collaboration. He showed me the magic of his home state of New Jersey and turned the butt of my snotty New Yorker jokes into a glimmering fantasyland.”

6. Antonoff’s Younger Sister Passed Away From Brain Cancer

The middle of three children, Antonoff lost his younger sister, Sarah, to brain cancer when she was just 13 years old. Antonoff was a senior in high school at the time.

5. He Co-wrote And Produced Lorde’s Melodrama

“They were both made in similar ways at my house,” Antonoff told Mix 104.1 about producing Melodrama and Bleachers’ Gone Now at the same time. “I like that that is a theme that runs through both those albums – a sense that it didn’t have to be some massive machinery that made it.”

4. Sara Bareilles Has Jack To Thank For “Brave”

3. Bleachers Started As A Secret



3. Bleachers Started As A Secret

While on tour with Fun., Antonoff began writing the first Bleachers album on his laptop without telling anyone but close friends and family. Now, the side project has become his main outlet. “I try not to think a day in advance,” he told Mix 104.1. “I think that’s the ultimate fairness to people who believe in your music – to work on the stuff you believe in the most, at the time you believe in it.”

2. He’s Won Multiple GRAMMY Awards

Antonoff and the rest of Fun. won the GRAMMY Award for Song of the Year for writing “We Are Young.” He also won the GRAMMY for Album of the Year thanks to his work on Taylor Swift’s 1989.

1. Love It Or Leave It, He’s Responsible For T-Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do”

After the smash success of 1989, Swift and Antonoff teamed up again for the pop superstar’s upcoming Reputation.

