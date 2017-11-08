10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kesha

We are thrilled to announce that Kesha will be performing at Not So Silent Night this year!

If you listen to Mix 104.1 then you may already know a lot about Kesha, but did you know these 10 things?

1. Kesha had near perfect SAT scores.



She told NPR, “I was very studious. I was in the international baccalaureate program, I loved physics and math, and I was in the marching band. After practice, I would drive to Belmont [a college in Nashville] and listen to Cold War history classes; I just think it’s so interesting. I was really curious about a lot of things that are much deeper than partying and dancing.”

2. She was the first ever Global Ambassador for the Humane Society.



As the Global Ambassador, her mission is to promote respect, protection, and compassion for animals around the world.

3. The hook on Flo Rida’s “Right Round?” Yeah, that’s her.



That’s right! She was never credited on the song, but those vocals are in fact hers.

4. Her family was featured in an episode on The Simple Life.



Remember Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s hit show? The singer’s family provided the perfect simple setting for the stars, who even helped find Pebe Sebert (Kesha’s Mom) a date! Later in life Kesha would actually throw up in Paris Hilton’s closet…and write a song about it.

5. She broke into Prince’s house to leave him a copy of her demo.



“Everything was purple velvet, so I was very pleased that my fantasy had come true…”

6. She has written numerous stars for other artists, including Britney Spears’ “Till The World Ends.”



Everyone from Alice Cooper and The Veronica’s, to Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have released some of her songs. But, did you know she co-wrote Britney’s smash hit “Till The World Ends?” She’s featured on a remix with Nicki Minaj!

7. Her friend Katy Perry featured her in the “I Kissed A Girl” music video.



This was before she was a mega-star, but you can see her with the crimped hair in the group shots throughout the video.

8. At the height of her her obsession, she was spending thousands per month on it.



The singer talked to Vanity Fair about her glitter budget, saying, “Honestly, it’s pretty exorbitant. It’s probably more like a few thousand every month. If you come and see a show of mine, there is no shortage of glitter. By the end, everyone from the back of the auditorium to the very front is covered and potentially choking on glitter.”

9. Pebe Sebert, her mother, wrote Dolly Parton’s smash-hit “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You.”



Pebe is also a music star in her own right! Kesha first covered this song on her Deconstructed EP, but with the release of her new album Rainbow she re-recorded the song and had Dolly featured on it with her!

10. Kesha has written, or co-written, nearly every song she has released.



Aside from a few songs her mother wrote, Kesha has writing credits on almost every song she has ever released…not every artist can say that!