Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 11/8

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have been giving off major couple vibes lately, and she opens up about their maybe relationship in the latest issue of Health Magazine. Katharine McPhee first gained public attention when she appeared on which reality show? The Voice or American Idol?

Alfonso Ribeiro says there will never be a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air revival with the original cast mainly because the guy who played Uncle Phil is dead. Finish the lyric to the theme song.

Nike got a billion-dollar deal to make the NBA’s jerseys for the next 8 years, but the jerseys they came up with are tearing during games. Which athletic company was founded first? Nike or Adidas?

Ed Westwick is the latest celebrity to be accused of rape by a fellow actress. Ed played who on Gossip Girl?

Adam Levine and his wife are expecting baby #2 and just revealed it’s a girl! What’s the name of their first daughter?

Dr. Phil is on the annual Forbes list of the highest paid TV hosts, making $79 million over the past 12 months. Ellen DeGeneres came in a close second, followed by Ryan Seacrest. Which of the three is the oldest?

Gigi Hadid chose an all-yellow ensemble for her Gigi Hadid X Maybelline party in London last night. Which former member of One Direction is she dating?

Nickelback is doing a five-date residency at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas in February and March, and tickets go on sale Friday. Name the duo who has been called the Nickelback of EDM.

Kate Winslet was accepting a trophy at the Hollywood Film Awards when she started gushing over actress Allison Janney. Allison then came up onstage and kissed her on the lips. Janney stars as Bonnie alongside Anna Faris on which CBS sitcom?

Kevin Spacey has reportedly entered the same Arizona clinic as Harvey Weinstein. Name the 1995 movie where Spacey played a serial killer being tracked down by Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.

Gordon Ramsey is 51 toda. What is the name of one of his reality cooking shows on Fox?

Who did Samuel L. Jackson voice in Disney/Pixar’s The Incredibles? Frozone or Mr. Incredible?

Reports are swirling that T. Swift, Harry Styles, and Katy Perry will be performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on November 20th. Which one of them has never performed on the show before?

Twitter is officially moving forward and increasing its character limit. How many characters did it originally allow before this increase?

Tara Reid is 42 today. She stars in this movie franchise as April Wexler. Name the franchise.

