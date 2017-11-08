Steve Aoki Turned Celine Dion Into An EDM Star And You’ll Be OBSESSED

By: Eric Donnelly

We need this .mp3 IMMEDIATELY!

Steve Aoki teamed up with Celine Dion at Omnia Nightclub last night and it’s epic. The Las Vegas regulars performed “My Heart Will Go On” with “The Power Of Love” visionary briefly turning into an electronic act for the night.

Check out Celine SLAYING the stage below:





RELATED: Celine Dion Donates Proceeds from Las Vegas Show to Victims’ Families

According to TMZ, the event, “was all for a great cause. The event raised $1 million for the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund…and also featured Kaskade, Lil Jon, Tiesto and Zedd.”

Come on Steve — drop an official remix!