#MixNSSN: Kesha & Bleachers | 10,000 Toys Toy Drop Locations

Steve Aoki Turned Celine Dion Into An EDM Star And You’ll Be OBSESSED

Filed Under: Celine Dion, Las Vegas, my heart will go on, Steve Aoki, victims
Credit: AFP Contributor / Contributor

By: Eric Donnelly

We need this .mp3 IMMEDIATELY!

Steve Aoki teamed up with Celine Dion at Omnia Nightclub last night and it’s epic. The Las Vegas regulars performed “My Heart Will Go On” with “The Power Of Love” visionary briefly turning into an electronic act for the night.

Check out Celine SLAYING the stage below:


RELATED: Celine Dion Donates Proceeds from Las Vegas Show to Victims’ Families

According to TMZ, the event, “was all for a great cause. The event raised $1 million for the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund…and also featured Kaskade, Lil Jon, Tiesto and Zedd.”

Come on Steve — drop an official remix!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live