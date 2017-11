MAX came into the station yesterday for a Mix Lounge and he was absolutely amazing!

Super nice, very talented, and trained on Broadway.

Karson, Kennedy & Salt decided to have some fun with him & sing some Broadway classics but the thing is, Karson & Salt don’t actually know the words so they replaced them with “blahs” instead.

Click above to hear how it went!

