Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 11/09

Caitlyn Jenner is claiming she & Kim Kardashian haven’t spoken for a year. What was the name of Caitlyn’s reality show chronicling her journey & transition?

In a new interview Oprah said she would probably never return to daytime TV. Oprah just released a new line of prepared soups & side dishes called what?

Jonathon Groff, the star of one of Netflix’s biggest new hits Mindhunter, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers & revealed the intense subject matter of the show has made him a bit more paranoid. Groff also voices Kristoff from Frozen, is that the reindeer or the ice harvester?

Nick Lachey is 44 today. True or false, he has the same birthday as his wife Vanessa?

Today in 2015, San Diego’s SeaWorld announced plans to overhaul its killer whale show after controversy over the whales’ treatment. In which city is there not a Sea World located?

Shameless has been renewed for a 9th season after just 1 episode airing from season 8. Name the bar that Kev & V own that everyone always gathers at?

Lindsay Lohan will apparently be spending the holidays in Thailand, and we’re all jealous. Name the 2003 Disney film remake that stars Lindsay alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in which she switches bodies with her mother.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is being raked over the coals on Twitter after someone posted a video of him not stopping for a group of fans & going straight to his hotel room. Who does he play on Stranger Things?

Sisqo is 39 today. Finish the lyrics to his biggest hit. (AUDIO QUESTION)

Chrissy Teigen recently dined at Outback Steakhouse & left the waitress $1000 on her $193 dollar bill. Outback has become famous for this particular onion appetizer. What is it called?

Niall Horan is officially a model signing with Wilhemena Models. Which Patriots player is also signed to a modeling agency?

For some reason, Kevin Hart’s ex-wife wants to help parent the baby he’s having with his NEW wife. Which ex’s reality show was Kevin’s ex wife on?

Taylor Swift’s team is saying her new album Reputation will sell 2 million copies in its first week. When does her new album come out?

It’s Throwback Thursday! What was the biggest song of 1988? George Michael’s Faith or Whitney Houston’s So Emotional

Lou Ferrigno is 66 today. Was he a professional wrestler or bodybuilder?

