Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 11/10

6:45a

Daddy’s Home 2 comes out today in theaters, it stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Name the popular burger joint started by the Wahlberg family that also had a TV show.

Calista Flockhart is 53 today. She now plays Cat Grant, on Supergirl, but she played a young attorney in what popular late 90’s series.

Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep are featured in an epic fight in the new trailer for their film The Post. Who is older?

Ellen Page will star in the Netflix adaption of the comic book series, The Umbrella Academy. Name the beauty line just released by “Umbrella” singer, Rihanna

Michelle Pfeiffer says she didn’t really mean to take a break from acting to raise her kids. She just got pickier about her roles as they got older. Pfeiffer played Velma Von Tussle, in a 2007 film adaptation of what Broadway musical that also starred John Travolta.

7:45a

R.E.M. released an R-rated version of the video for their 1993 single “Nightswimming,” complete with nudity. Who is the lead singer of R.E.M.?

Kid Rock says he enjoyed watching the media lose its mind over his fake Senate run. What state does he call home that he was claiming to run for Senate in?

Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live has been renewed through 2020. What channel does it air on?

You can check out Alicia Vikander in a teeny tiny bikini as a part of the new Louis Vitton campaign. She is a super newlywed tying the knot to which actor just a few weeks ago?

Another claim of sexual assault has come out & this time it’s being reported that Charlie Sheen sexually abused Corey Haim on the set of this 1986 movie. Name the movie.

8:45a

Lars Ulrich says Metallica should have educated themselves better before going to war with this old school file sharing service used mainly for downloading music. What was it called?

TMZ claims O.J. Simpson was thrown out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Vegas for getting drunk, belligerent, and breaking glasses. What does the O.J. in his name stand for?

Kathy Griffin fainted during her show in Dublin on Wednesday, but appears to be doing well. Name the daytime talk show host who fainted during her Halloween episode late last month.

Lupita Nyong’o is mad at a British magazine for photoshopping her, quote, “kinky, coily” hair. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for this 2013 historical drama by Steve McQueen.

Taylor Swift’s new album reputation leaked online yesterday. Some fans in Taylor’s defense called the leakers “talentless and lifeless.” Name the lead single off her previous album 1989 that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Can they beat Kennedy?!