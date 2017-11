This is DRIPPING with cuteness, guys. Kennedy wanted to go to NYC on a school night to see her boyfriend Tommy Lee’s band perform, so Karson and Salt bought her a bus ticket to do so. Let’s just say Tommy Lee was surprised to see Kennedy! He even drove her back to work here in Boston all night as she slept. Click play above to hear the whole story!

