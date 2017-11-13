ALL 5 SPICE GIRLS ALLEGEDLY SIGNED ON FOR 2018 REUNION!!!

By: Eric Donnelly

SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!

HOLLER if you hope this is true!! According to The Sun — it’s a report, nothing has been confirmed — all five Spice Girls have allegedly signed on for a 2018 reunion including a compilation album and a TV special!

“An insider said: The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion. As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls. And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion.”

As stated before, nothing is confirmed at the moment if this is just a rumor or actually true. The girls all have insane schedules so this is no easy reunion to plan. “Plans at the moment are still in the early stages, and everything involving the girls tends to be complicated because they are so busy.”

LET’S MAKE THE HEADLINES!!!