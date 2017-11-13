NOW ON MIX: Not So Silent Night with Kesha & Bleachers | Meet U2 in NYC | 10,000 Toys Locations

Are Birthday Parties Always “Drop-Off?”

Karson dropped Barrett off at a birthday party this weekend, but when he picked him up, he got vibes that it wasn’t actually a “drop-off” party from parents that stayed there the whole time.

Shouldn’t all birthday parties be considered “drop-off” though? Hey, he got some Stranger Things time out of it. 

Listen above to what some of these callers had to say about their own “drop-off” experiences!

