Are Birthday Parties Always “Drop-Off?”

Karson dropped Barrett off at a birthday party this weekend, but when he picked him up, he got vibes that it wasn’t actually a “drop-off” party from parents that stayed there the whole time.

Shouldn’t all birthday parties be considered “drop-off” though? Hey, he got some Stranger Things time out of it.

Listen above to what some of these callers had to say about their own “drop-off” experiences!

