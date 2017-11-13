Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 11/13

6:45a

Eminem just dropped a new song, and it features Beyoncé. She sings, “I walk on water, but I ain’t no Jesus.” Name Beyonce’s alter-ego which was included in the name of one her albums.

26 years ago today, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast was released. It was the first animated feature EVER to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. Which of these Disney films does not have a recent live-action remake? The Jungle Book or Mulan?

House of Cards might have a sixth and final season after all; Kevin Spacey just won’t be involved. What is the name of Spacey’s wife, played by Robin Wright on the show?

Louis C.K. admitted that the sexual harassment allegations against him are true, and basically everyone who had something to do with his career has bailed out including FX who ran his Emmy winning show called what?

Thor: Ragnarok held onto the top spot at the box office for a second straight week, taking in $56.6 million. What is the name of Thor’s father in Norse Mythology and in the Marvel Universe?

7:45a

Taylor Swift reportedly sold 700,000 copies of her new album reputation on Friday alone. Who holds the record for most first week album sales in the US?

Leonardo DiCaprio is turning 43 over the weekend. Name the film that won him his first Academy Award about a man who survives a dreadful bear attack.

Julia-Louis Dreyfus completed her third round of chemo with help from a motivational video made by her Veep co-stars. Name the Beverly Hills 90201 star who fought breast cancer and went into remission in April.

Whoopi Goldberg is 62 today. Name the Cheers actor she dated who controversially appeared in blackface at Whoopi’s Friars Club Roast?

Alleged sexual harasser Brett Ratner was a producer on Wonder Woman, but Gal Gadot won’t do the sequel if he’s a part of it. What is Wonder Woman’s first name?

8:45a

Carrie Underwood broke her wrist after falling on the steps outside her home on Friday and had to cancel last night’s performance at the Country Rising benefit. Underwood is married to Mike Fischer, a retired professional athlete who played 17 seasons in what sport? Hockey or soccer?

Here’s a big surprise: Gene Simmons says some ignorant things about women in his new book. Name Gene’s wife who is a former actress and Playmate of the year.

Gary Oldman just got married for a fifth time to art curator Gisele Schmidt. Gary played Sirius Black in the Harry Potter film series beginning with Prisoner of Azkaban. What is the name of the creatures that guarded “Azkaban” in the Harry Potter series?

With Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber back together, The Weeknd was spotted out a few nights last week with a woman named Yovanna Ventura. She dated Justin in 2015. Name the Hadid model The Weeknd dated last year.

Jeremy Jordan from Supergirl ended up in the hospital after eating Chipotle last week. Jeremy is also well known for originating the role of Jack Kelly in this 2012 Broadway musical based on struggling newspaper hawkers in NYC.

Can they beat Kennedy?!