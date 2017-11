Kennedy filled in for Franzia’s traffic reports while she was sick last week, and it made us just really miss Franzia.

Just for fun, Intern Paul pulled all of her messing-up audio, Karson and Franzia cut it down to the worst mess-ups, and then turned Kennedy into an audio chipmunk.

Listen above to hear what traffic mistakes she made!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.