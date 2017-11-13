Sam Smith Earns First No. 1 Album With ‘The Thrill Of It All’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Sam Smith earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the debut of The Thrill of it All last week. The English singer’s follow-up to 2014’s In the Lonely Hour has moved over a quarter million units in the week ending Nov. 9th, with 185,000 units attributed to traditional album sales.

Released Nov. 3 through Capitol Records, Thrill features Smith’s retro-swanky hit “Too Good at Goodbyes,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The debut is an impressive one for the 25-year-old singer, who was up against pop juggernaut Maroon 5. Only managing to move 122,000 units, Adam Levine and Co.’s Red Pill Blues debuted at No. 2 on the charts.

Rounding out the top 5 is Chris Brown‘s Heartbreak on a Full Moon at No. 3, Blake Shelton‘s Texoma Shore at No. 4, and the 21 Savage, Offset, & Metro Boomin collaborative project Without Warning at No 5.