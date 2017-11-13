Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Tour’ Includes Gillette Stadium Show

By: Hardi Dude

It was just announced that Taylor Swift will be returning to Gillette Stadium for an eighth time this upcoming summer.

Swift announced this morning that her ‘Reputation Tour’ is coming to Foxboro on July 28, 2018. My guess it that tickets will go fast seeing that she’s sold out The Razor a whopping seven times!

Tickets for the North American portion of Swift’s upcoming tour will go on sale to the General Public on December 13.

‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Dates:

May 8: Glendale, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium

May 12: Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

May 19: Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

May 22: Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

May 25: Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 2: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

June 30: Louisville, KY – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July 7: Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

July 10: Washington, DC – FedEx Field

July 14: Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 17: Cleveland, OH – First Energy Stadium

July 21: East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 28: Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 4: Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

August 7: Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

August 11: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14: Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

August 18: Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

August 25: Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

August 28: Detroit, MI – Ford Field

September 1: Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

September 8: Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

September 15: Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

September 18: St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

September 22: New Orleans, LA – Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 29: Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

October 6: Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium