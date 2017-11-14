Jimmy Fallon’s Emotional Tribute To His Mother Is A Must Watch

By: Eric Donnelly

Jimmy Fallon kicked off last night’s show after a week-long hiatus with a tribute to his mother Gloria, who passed recently passed away at the age of 68.

During the tribute, the Tonight Show host said, “as some of you know, my mother Gloria passed away recently and I canceled our shows last week to be with my family and make arrangements. She was the best audience. She was the one I was always trying to make laugh and she was such a fan of the show, and everything I did.”

According to E! News, the outlet, “confirmed that Gloria died peacefully on November 4 at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside along with other loved ones.”





The story he shared was so touching as he teared up throughout it. “Thank you for watching. Thank you for helping me and my family recover from this loss. Mom, I’ll never stop trying to make you laugh. I love you.”

Check out the touching moment above.