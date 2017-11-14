Rapper Eve Is Replacing Aisha Tyler On ‘The Talk’

By: Eric Donnelly

Shake your tambourine!

E! News is reporting that GRAMMY winning rapper Eve will be filling Aisha Tyler’s seat on the popular CBS daytime talk show.

“Eve made her first appearance during the Tuesday, Nov. 14 episode. She previously appeared as a guest host during the week of October 30, giving viewers a taste of the new host before the announcement was official.”

The other hosts on the show are Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood. Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President of Daytime Programs at CBS Entertainment, said that, “we are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel.”

Do you think Eve will be a good fit on the show?