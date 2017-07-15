Boston Harbor Hotel Contest

Summer In The City Is Back At The Boston Harbor Hotel!

Enter to win a special summer Mix Chicks night out with Kennedy at the Boston Harbor Hotel!

You and a guest will join Kennedy at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Tuesday, August 22nd for a summer night of live music by World Premier Band and dining al fresco on the waterfront.

Summer in the city at Boston Harbor Hotel features live music every Tuesday through Thursday, and Movies by Moonlight on Fridays. Dine al fresco and sip summer cocktails while enjoying live waterfront entertainment all summer long.

For additional details please visit www.bhh.com.