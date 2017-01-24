#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Karson and Kennedy’s Big Game Party

big game party Karson and Kennedys Big Game Party

Cheer On New England With Karson & Kennedy!

It’s time to go get that fifth ring! New England faces Atlanta in Houston on Sunday, February 5th, and Karson & Kennedy want you to come watch it with us at our Big Game Party!

Join Karson, Kennedy, Salt, and the rest of the Mix morning show crew as we cheer on #12 and the rest of the team at Tap N’ Vine, Where Good Friends Come to Drink n Dine, in Danvers, MA!

We’ll have the game on the big screen and loads of appetizers, games, prizes, and more! Your only way in to this exclusive event is to win on Mix 104.1 and mix1041.com!

Thanks to our friends at Tap N Vine, a classic contemporary cocktail emporium with surprisingly good food, located at 194 Endicott Street in Danvers!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of passes to Karson & Kennedy’s Big Game Party at Tap N Vine!

