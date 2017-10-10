Karson & Kennedy’s Toy Jam: The Revivalists

Free Show: Tuesday, November 7th

It’s the 4th Annual Karson & Kennedy’s 10,000 Toys for Girls & Boys, and this year, we’re kicking it off with a special free concert with The Revivalists!

Tuesday, November 7th at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, your ticket in is a new, unwrapped toy that will be given to a special Boston area girl or boy to help make their holidays brighter!

The toys are for the kids, but this show is not. You must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Admission is limited to club capacity. Doors open at 6:30pm with the show starting at 8pm.

Want a guaranteed spot in line? Enter below for your chance to win a reserved spot for you and a friend.