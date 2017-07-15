Mix Lounge: Max

See Max in the Mix Lounge!

Boston’s Best Variety Mix 104.1 welcomes Max to the world-famous Mix Lounge, presented by Arbella Insurance!

Do you want to be at this intimate music event? Enter below for your chance to win passes for you and a guest to see Max live and up close in the Mix Lounge on Wednesday, November 8th!

The Mix Lounge is presented by Arbella Insurance: Here. For Good. Brought to you by the station where the LIVE MUSIC is ALWAYS FREE, Boston’s Best Variety, Mix 104.1.

Note: The Max Mix Lounge will now take place on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017.